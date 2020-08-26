Mortgage

MAXEX becomes direct seller to Fannie Mae, expands loan programs

Company reintroduced jumbo program last month

MAXEX, which last month re-introduced its Jumbo Express loan program, announced today that it is has been approved as a direct seller to Fannie Mae and is expanding its conforming loan program.

MAXEX’s Chairman and CEO Tom Pearce announced the news in a letter to the company’s mortgage lender users, which also emphasized the company’s commitment to its customers during the pandemic.

“MAXEX was founded to address many of the root causes of the 2008 financial crisis, reduce friction and provide consistent liquidity to the mortgage markets,” Pearce said. “While no one expected the deep and rapid economic pain brought on by COVID-19, this crisis has served as an important test of the durability and value of our business model.

“Additionally, we worked with each exchange participant to create new standards around forbearance and early payment defaults that provided much-needed certainty and ensured the consistent flow of liquidity,” Pearce said. “Through it all, MAXEX has not had a single day during this crisis where we did not deliver pricing, accept new locks and honor pipeline commitments.”

The announcement stated that over 140 financial institutions have executed the company’s standardized legal agreement throughout the pandemic, achieving over $8 billion in lock trading volume. Borrowers include Wall Street banks, regional banks, REITs and insurance companies.

Pearce said that looking forward, the company will actively be expanding its loan programs and conforming loan program, as well as working with several of its exchange participants to develop the industry’s first non-agency flow-loan servicing retained offering, expected to launch before the end of this year.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

resize
Are existing home sales showing a housing bubble?

In his latest article, HousingWire’s Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami writes: “For the last many years I have been writing that the years 2020-2024 would have the best demographics for housing ever recorded in U.S. history. As it happens, these fabulous demographics are accompanied by the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded in history.”

Aug 21, 2020 By

Latest Articles

lightbulb
Q&A: 2020 HW Insider winner Dean Kirchen on the top servicing trends to watch

In honor of the 2020 HW Insiders list that was released early exclusively for HW+ members, HousingWire interviewed 2020 winner Dean Kirchen.

Aug 26, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please