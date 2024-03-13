Luxury Realty Group launches new AI avatar to assist homebuyers

Luxury Realty Group, a subsidiary of Luxury Realty Group Holdings, launched the beta testing for its conversational AI services website vuHome.ai, the company announced on Tuesday. The product will be available across its brokerage operations in Las Vegas.

Luxury Realty Group’s clients will be able to interact orally with an avatar, listing the criteria of their home of choice, with the platform subsequently generating tailored listings to match these preferences.

Users will also be able to type compound-specific search criteria, similar to other AI-powered chatbot solutions. There will also be the possibility to save search criteria for future use, a company news release stated.

The conversational avatar will take prospective buyers on a property tour to uncover more details. The avatar will also be able to share personal backstories about the house to further connect with the consumer.

The luxury real estate brokerage firm partnered with Kore.ai and Talega Systems to begin beta testing its AI conversational website.