Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation

Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales process. During the course of the pandemic, mortgage professionals have seen origination volumes for refi and purchase skyrocket as they have simultaneously faced challenges of accessing properties and completing in-person inspections. The appraisal process is ripe for change, and we’ve seen an acceleration of innovation in the last two years. Listen to HW Media’s Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler as she talks with industry experts on the role of appraisers as the industry moves forward.

Paul Doman

President & CEO,

Accurate Group Sarah Wheeler

Editor in Chief,

HousingWire Rick Hill

Vice President, Industry Technology,

MBA





