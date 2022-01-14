Lenders, are you prepared for 2022’s challenges?
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market
Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation
David Stevens on mortgage industry consolidation
Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation

Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales process. During the course of the pandemic, mortgage professionals have seen origination volumes for refi and purchase skyrocket as they have simultaneously faced challenges of accessing properties and completing in-person inspections. The appraisal process is ripe for change, and we’ve seen an acceleration of innovation in the last two years. Listen to HW Media’s Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler as she talks with industry experts on the role of appraisers as the industry moves forward.

Panelists

Paul-Doman

Paul Doman
President & CEO,
Accurate Group

Sarah-Wheeler-

Sarah Wheeler
Editor in Chief,
HousingWire

Rick Hill

Rick Hill
Vice President, Industry Technology,
MBA

Guaranteed Rate closes Stearns wholesale channel

Chicago-based Guaranteed Rate will discontinue its third-party wholesale channel, Stearns Wholesale Lending, just one year after it acquired the multichannel lender.

Wells Fargo reports lower GOS and origination volume in Q4

Wells Fargo originated $48.1 billion worth of mortgages in the fourth quarter, down from $51.9 billion in the previous quarter.

