Long Island indie brokerage joins Century 21

Anchor Real Estate of Long Island, Inc. is the latest independent brokerage to affiliate with a major national brand. The Patchogue, New York-based firm announced Wednesday that it was affiliating with Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Founded in 2017 by the mother-daughter team of Gina and Cristina Ferraro, Anchor Real Estate serves clients in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

“We’ve come to realize that clients on Long Island tend to prefer working with household names and there is no name more recognizable in the industry than the Century 21 brand,” Gina Ferraro said in a statement. “The brand provides us with access to the most robust, global network in the space while also allowing us to maintain our own freedom and ability to operate according to our own philosophies. We’re incredibly excited for this refresh and can’t wait to put it to use to help our clients even further.”

Gina obtained her real estate license in 2002. In 2016, she became licensed as a broker. Daughter Cristina Ferraro obtained her broker’s license in 2022 after spending three years as an agent and four years as an administrator.

“My time working in the hectic business world of Manhattan has taught me just how much people appreciate clear communication and availability,” Cristina said in a statement. “Real estate comes with its fair share of high-pressure situations, but we dedicate ourselves to making sure our clients don’t feel any unneeded stress. In our office, we’ve become adept at working as a team and stepping up where we can, which I believe is monumental in our commitment to always offering smooth quality service.”

The Ferraros found the rebrand of Century 21, as well as the new systems and learning resources that have been installed, to be major draws to the firm.

“Gina and Cristina fully embody the relentless spirit that defines the Century 21 brand,” Mike Miedler, the president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, said in a statement. “They have successfully leveraged their synergistic and dynamic partnership to build an enviable presence in their market.”