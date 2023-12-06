LoanPASS integrates with proptech company, Uplist

Miami-based fintech provider LoanPASS integrated Uplist’s suite of home-shopping tools into its pricing engine, the company announced in November.

The partnership will boost loan officers’ capacity to deliver personalized, efficient and tech-powered solutions directly to their clients and agents.

The addition of some of Uplist’s tools such as SmartView Listing Flyers, Quick Quotes or SmartBuyer Tool will allow lenders to enhance the homebuying experience. For instance, SmartView generates real-time mortgage rate listing flyers for lenders, while Quick Quotes pulls accurate, real-time quotes on potential properties for a homebuyer.



SmartBuyer is a white-label tool allowing homebuyers to search real-time mortgage rates and payments for any active listing, and then request a preapproval directly on their mobile device.

“This partnership is more than a combination of services; it’s a unified front that stands to benefit loan officers and homebuyers alike, ensuring that no matter the market conditions, our clients are equipped to succeed,” Bill Mitchell, chief revenue officer at LoanPASS, said in the statement.

Meanwhile, LoanPASS’s flagship products and pricing engine (PPE) automates product and pricing decision-making for all loan products. It serves mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions.

Last February, LoanPASS integrated with ICE Mortgage Technology, allowing mutual clients to access LoanPASS’ products and pricing engine (PPE) via ICE Mortgage Technology’s end-to-end digital lending platform, Encompass.