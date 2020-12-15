LERETA acquires flood solution from Wolters Kluwer

LERETA has acquired the Flood Determinations Solution from Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk and Compliance for an undisclosed sum, according to reports.

Jim Micali, LERETA chief operating officer, said the acquisition will provide a seamless experience for customers.

“LERETA and Wolters Kluwer find alignment in their commitment to providing efficient and compliant flood zone determinations and certificates,” he said. “Our combined industry expertise and experience will continue to provide customers the support they need.”

LERETA also offers life-of-loan, basic, and commercial determinations, as well as portfolio reviews. It has delivered more than 19 million flood determinations.

It’s been a busy year for Wolters Kluwer, which launched their portal in June, designed to help lenders guide small business client recipients of paycheck protection program funding in the process of online and in-person loan forgiveness.

On Dec. 10 it announced an agreement to acquire eOriginal, a cloud-based digital lending software, for approximately €231 million ($280 million) in cash.

eOriginal serves more than 650 customers in the U.S., including banks, mortgage lenders, consumer lenders, and auto and equipment finance lenders. The eOriginal platform enables lenders and their partners to create, store and manage digital assets from close through to the secondary loan market.