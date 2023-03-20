LendingPad integrates with mortgage marketing provider Aduvo

Cloud-based loan origination system LendingPad has integrated with Aduvo, which provides mortgage marketing automation solutions.

“In planning for the launch of Aduvo, our team knew that a partnership with LendingPad would be a strategic move for our company,” said Aduvo founder Josh Bopp in a prepared statement.

Users can choose to sign up with Aduvo, and in turn, use its solutions to automate manual communications, like loan status alert emails or text messages, marketing messages, and lead nurturing, among others.

“Partnering with Aduvo is another step closer to our goal of helping each LendingPad user scale their business and remain competitive in the lending space,” LendingPad vice president of sales and strategy Dan Smith said.

The integration involves pushing LendingPad loan data into the Aduvo rules engine in real-time, from which Aduvo uses the data to provide automated texts and emails for the user.

“We’re excited and thankful for the opportunity to offer LendingPad users a turnkey mortgage marketing automation solution that works seamlessly with the LendingPad LOS,” Bopp added.

The Aduvo platform also offers a pricing structure, unlimited texting and emails, pre-built templates, content for Realtors and borrowers, and automated lead and post-close drip campaigns.

“We want Aduvo to be cost-efficient for businesses of all sizes. Quite simply, originators sending out emails and texts pay, and all other users, such as processors and other admin staff, have access to Aduvo for free,” said Bopp.