Learn how to squeeze your content and multiply your reach at engage.marketing summit in June

Neel Dhingra, a Nevada-based mortgage banker, is a content powerhouse. Nearly weekly, he creates YouTube, Instagram and Facebook videos on tips for the housing industry.

As his Instagram description says, “I help agents and lenders get attention.”

Dhingra, of All Western Mortgage, will bring that attention-catching expertise to HousingWire’s engage.marketing virtual summit in June. In his 20-minute session How to Squeeze Your Content, he will detail how to pull multiple pieces of content – for YouTube, social media, email and more – from a single video or post.

Whether you’re new to marketing your lending or real estate company or seasoned on social media, Dhingra will deliver immediately actionable advice for building awareness of your business.

