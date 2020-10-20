Knock Home Swap solution enters the Florida market

Knock Home Swap has expanded into Orlando, Florida and Tampa, Florida, its first markets in the Sunshine State.

Home Swap is offered exclusively through local real estate professionals who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents. In these markets Home Swap will be offered through Keller Williams Realty of Central Florida, Keller Williams LeHeup Group and Keller Williams Suburban Tampa – The Chadwick Group.

“Our mission from day one has been to bring convenience and transparency to the process of buying and selling homes,” Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black said in a statement. “Since launching the Home Swap in July, we’ve found that the Home Swap solves for more than convenience and transparency. It gives homeowners the leverage they need to compete in today’s market and the peace of mind of knowing that they don’t have to be there when strangers are repairing and touring their home. Our agents are telling us that if it weren’t for the Home Swap, many of their clients would not consider making a move.”

Via Home Swap, customers can take ownership of their new home while prepping and repairing their old house to sell. Knock provides consumers with a mortgage on the new home, an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment, coverage of mortgage payments on the old house, and up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs for the old house.

In September, Knock Home Swap expanded into Houston, and is also available in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth; Denver; Phoenix; and San Antonio.

Knock Home Swap is offered by more than 30 brokerage firms and more than 24,000 agents, the company said. Home Swap will be available in at least 11 markets by the end of this year, and 21 markets by the end of 2021.

“The current housing market can make it difficult for sellers looking to list their current home, while simultaneously purchasing their next home,” Kevin Chadwick, Broker/Owner of Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa – The Chadwick Group said. “Knock’s Home Swap takes an enormous weight off the shoulders of the consumers who find themselves in this situation. We are so excited for this partnership, and our agents look forward to being able to offer this program to their consumers in the Tampa area.”