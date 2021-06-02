Knight Barry Title continues Florida expansion

Wisconsin-based Knight Barry Title acquired two additional businesses in Florida, running up its number of Sunshine State locations to 15.

Knight Barry acquired Closing Boutique’s two Orlando offices in Clermont and Mount Dora, Florida, as well as Home Title America in West Palm Beach.

Sandy Lawson, who founded Closing Boutique in 2011, and her entire staff will remain with Knight Barry, the company said.

“We are always talking about how important our people are to making Knight Barry special, which includes the team members we bring on as part of any acquisition,” said Craig Haskins, Knight Barry COO. “I can tell how much customers love Sandy and her staff. Knight Barry is here to provide the support needed so she can keep doing great things and deliver her memorable customer experience to even more people in the Orlando area.”

Added Bill Jacobson, Home Title American owner: “I am excited about doing the deal and fully committed to help KBT grow in the area. It’s just the right situation at the right time for a move like this.”

Jacobson will continue to operate his law firm, which he opened in 1976.

“Bill is a respected expert and leader in the community, and we’re excited to have him and the rest of his team working alongside the other KBT professionals in the area,” Haskins said. “We have only scratched the surface of our potential in and around Palm Beach County.”

The company announced the acquisition of MLS Title, located in Fort Myers, Florida, in April. In 2018, it acquired four title agencies south of the Twin Cities, in Minnesota. Since then, it also established operations in Florida and Texas. In total, Knight Barry Title now has 80 offices across five states – Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida and Texas and has just gone over the 500 employee mark.

It’s been a busy year for title companies, especially when it comes to acquisitions. Several companies have expanded their footprints with recent expansions, including Stewart Title, which acquired Prima Title LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company, in early April. That followed its acquisition of A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March.

Blend also announced in March its acquisition of Title365 from the Mr. Cooper Group for approximately $422 million. And TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced in March the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.