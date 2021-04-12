The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Mortgage servicers take steps to support borrowers amid COVID
Mortgage servicers take steps to support borrowers amid COVID

Call volumes have spiked to a level not seen since last April, lenders and servicers need to prepare for a significant increase in their workload as they help borrowers through difficult times.

Closing

Stewart Title acquires New Mexico-based company

Company continues growth following banner 2020

Add another company to the Stewart Title family tree.

The title and closing giant announced last week the acquisition of Prima Title, LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company, to its Southwest portfolio. The move comes on the heels of Stewart’s acquisition of A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March.

Ryan Swed, Stewart Title senior vice president, said that the addition of Prima Title fits its larger strategy of overall strengthening their foothold in markets in Southwest states such as New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.

“They have built strong real estate relationships, and are known for excellent service,” Swed said. “As we continue to execute on our strategy of building out and prioritizing strengthening our local markets, the addition of the Prima team in Santa Fe makes us the leader in the local market.”

Absorbing companies under its umbrella is nothing new for Stewart, which last year went on an acquisition spree.

How lenders will benefit from Proctor Financial’s acquisition of Loan Protector

HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath joins Proctor Loan Protector executives Damon Laprade and Mike Dimas to discuss the acquisition and the new brand, Proctor Loan Protector.

Presented by: Proctor Loan Protector

In September, Stewart acquired six companies, 57 offices, and an additional 600 employees. It also grew its Alaska operations with the acquisition of Yukon Title. In October, Stewart acquired valuation services company Pro Teck Valuation Intelligence, followed by an announced November partnership with money transfer protection company CertifID and a December acquisition of NotaryCam, a top online notarization provider and mortgage eClosings solutions provider.

Stewart has made a conscious effort in 2021 to bolster its title services team; the company recently announced the hiring of a new group vice president, Ana Villela-Murillo, for the Southeast, as well as a new senior vice president, Peggy Sue Lane, covering southern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Stewart nearly doubled its earnings in 2020, with $154.9 million reported – up from the $78.6 million it made in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a net income of nearly $60 million, driven by historic mortgage originations. That’s quite a change considering the company only broke even during the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating revenues checked in at $728.3 million, an increase of $215.6 million, or 42%, higher than the third quarter.

Stewart’s stock is up 25% over the past six months. As of Monday, shares were trading at $57.83.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

housing market outlook
Millions will enter housing market in 2021: Zillow

Up to 2.5 million households could enter the housing market in 2021, per Zillow. The buyers will descend on the “secondary cities” across the U.S.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Modern white empty office interior with board table. 3D render.
Fannie Mae exec Andrew Peters leaves for Lenderworks

Andrew Peters, bound for mortgage vendor Lenderworks, becomes the latest Fannie Mae exec to leave the GSE in the last six months.

Apr 12, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please