Keller Williams launches its biggest virtual training event for agents

Keller Williams has launched another virtual training event for its agents.

Recently, Keller Williams teamed up with Facebook to train its agents on best practices associated with virtual home tours, and quickly adapted to the virtual workplace by creating virtual home tours in mid-March.

BOLD Pivot will be offered for Keller Williams agents via KW MAPS Coaching for agents across the U.S. on May 5, formatted digitally.

According to Keller Williams spokesperson Darryl Frost, more than 21,100 agents have signed up and the company is expecting over 25,000 to attend.

“We believe this changing market requires a change in approach,” Frost said. “And that’s why BOLD Pivot was created to help our agents and those in our industry shift their mindset and adopt the tactics and scripts proven to bring success in the extraordinary business landscape.”

Attendees will receive expert advice twice weekly during interactive livestreams, where BOLD Coaches will address current business challenges in today’s market. The course will be offered in a livestream training format over a period of four weeks, according to the company.

Key course takeaways include overcoming limiting beliefs to obtain big goals, time-saving strategies and techniques to operate efficiently, best practices to running a tech-enabled agent business and more.

“You have to be programmed to use the best practices and the lessons learned, and that comes in the form of using your experience, but also takes in training and coaching so you can thrive in this environment,” Frost told HousingWire. “Without the right mindset, you’ll just go into survival mode, and you won’t be able to move forward in the best way possible given the circumstances.”