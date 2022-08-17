July: Market Update for Housing Marketers

July saw whiplash mortgage rates and our audience followed economic news very closely. Articles about rates, housing inventory and inflation were among our most popular, including:

But we also saw some resiliency, with companies expanding loan products — especially cash out and home equity— and shoring up their mortgage servicing rights.

Much like we saw in June, July’s most popular sponsored content centered around how to grow despite turmoil. One of the most downloaded white papers in July takes things a step further: Titled “Creating an invincible lending strategy refresh amid chaos” from Candor, this white paper illustrates how lenders can use today’s challenges to their advantage.

This theme wasn’t limited to white papers. The executive conversations below from American Pacific Mortgage and Altisource, respectively, received ample engagement from the day they were published:

It bears repeating that any thought leadership pertaining to the current market environment is almost guaranteed to do well, and we saw that last month highlighted in the following pieces