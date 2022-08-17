HW Media
Fraud risk continues to rise even as the market contracts
Two HW Annual sessions that can help you navigate a recession
6 Steps for Lenders to Reduce Cost Per Loan & Increase Margins with Appraisal Automation
Building community at HousingWire Annual
HW Media HQ

July: Market Update for Housing Marketers

Prepared exclusively for HW Media Clients.

July saw whiplash mortgage rates and our audience followed economic news very closely. Articles about rates, housing inventory and inflation were among our most popular, including:

But we also saw some resiliency, with companies expanding loan products — especially cash out and home equity— and shoring up their mortgage servicing rights.

Much like we saw in June, July’s most popular sponsored content centered around how to grow despite turmoil. One of the most downloaded white papers in July takes things a step further: Titled “Creating an invincible lending strategy refresh amid chaos” from Candor, this white paper illustrates how lenders can use today’s challenges to their advantage. 

This theme wasn’t limited to white papers. The executive conversations below from American Pacific Mortgage and Altisource, respectively, received ample engagement from the day they were published: 

It bears repeating that any thought leadership pertaining to the current market environment is almost guaranteed to do well, and we saw that last month highlighted in the following pieces

HW-UWM
UWM turns to seller concessions with new mortgage product launch HW+

UWM this week launched temporary rate buydowns, a product that allows borrowers to receive lower mortgage rates at the beginning of their loan terms by using seller concessions as part of the payment.  

