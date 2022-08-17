July: Market Update for Housing Marketers

July saw whiplash mortgage rates and our audience followed economic news very closely. Articles about rates, housing inventory and inflation were among our most popular, including:
- Purchase mortgage rates fall same week as Fed rate hike
- New home sales make it clear, housing is in a recession
- The nation’s housing market is on a correction course
But we also saw some resiliency, with companies expanding loan products — especially cash out and home equity— and shoring up their mortgage servicing rights.
- In a bad mortgage environment, these are areas of opportunity for lenders
- MSR market picks up in Q3 where Q2 left off: Hot
Much like we saw in June, July’s most popular sponsored content centered around how to grow despite turmoil. One of the most downloaded white papers in July takes things a step further: Titled “Creating an invincible lending strategy refresh amid chaos” from Candor, this white paper illustrates how lenders can use today’s challenges to their advantage.
This theme wasn’t limited to white papers. The executive conversations below from American Pacific Mortgage and Altisource, respectively, received ample engagement from the day they were published:
- The key to attracting and retaining mortgage talent in turbulent times
- How borrowers can stay afloat with home equity products during difficult economic times
It bears repeating that any thought leadership pertaining to the current market environment is almost guaranteed to do well, and we saw that last month highlighted in the following pieces