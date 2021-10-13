Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Join this webinar on increasing homeownership among minorities and promoting equity in lending. Learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives
Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with eXp Realty’’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Speed is intrinsic to delivering a positive customer experience, especially in today’s seller-driven market. Learn how to improve reaction times to market opportunities, optimize operations and increase profitability.

JPMorgan Chase reports jump in mortgage profits in Q3

Gain-on-sale margins rose to 148 bps in Q3, a 17 bps increase from Q2

JPMorgan Chase originated $46.1 billion worth of mortgages from July to September, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 43% year-over-year, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer at Chase, said during the company’s third quarter earnings call that the increase reflects “record purchase volume and share gains in the refi market.”

Year over year, home lending at the bank rose 27.3%. Mortgage fee and related income came in at $596 million, up from the $548 million JPMorgan Chase generated in the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the mortgage boom, JPMorgan Chase reported $1 billion in revenue.

The depository bank’s third quarter report also revealed an increase in its gain-on-sale margin, which rose 17 basis points from the previous quarter to 148 bps.

This is perhaps the most notable development since the second quarter of 2021 saw key players in the mortgage banking space such as loanDepot, United Wholesale Mortgage, and Better.com, report declines in their GOS margin- a sign that the refi wave was likely nearing its end.

