Jeff Nelson returns to Guaranteed Rate after a two-year absence 

Guaranteed Rate has reappointed Jeff Nelson to the position of Southeast divisional manager, the company announced on Tuesday.

In his new role, Nelson will oversee sales operations and partnerships. He will also lead teams across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia and West Virginia. He will be based in the company’s Charlotte office.

“I am so happy to be returning home to Guaranteed Rate,” Nelson said. “Over the past couple of years, I have learned that Guaranteed Rate is truly the company with all the tools and the platform to help originators grow their business and provide the best service for customers and clients.”

Nelson previously served as Guaranteed Rate’s senior vice president and divisional manager for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions from August 2017 to May 2022. Since leaving Guaranteed Rate, Nelson held executive positions at Nations Lending and Movement Mortgage.

“Jeff Nelson is one of the best mortgage executives in the nation,” Ron Bergum, chief retail growth officer at Guaranteed Rate, said in a statement. “It’s a telling story for Jeff to rejoin the Guaranteed Rate family. We look forward to his tremendous growth and the leadership he brings to the Southeast division.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is the No. 4 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., according to 2023 Scotsman Guide rankings.