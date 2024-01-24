January Demo Day: The Trade-In Mortgage powered by Calque

The Trade-In Mortgage powered by Calque

The Trade-In Mortgage is a white-labeled ‘buy before you sell’ solution that is simpler and more cost-effective than competing products. Win more deals with Calque by helping clients make non-contingent offers and qualify more easily. Our binding backup offer protects you and your client if the home doesn’t sell.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Calque is not a lender, and we never compete with our lending partners for purchase business. Just check our website – we don’t have an NMLS! #2 There is no cost to lenders or agents who want to use The Trade-In Mortgage. The entire fee is paid by the consumer. #3 Calque provides full marketing and front-line support that keeps you and your brand front and center throughout the entire deal.