January Demo Day: The Trade-In Mortgage powered by Calque

AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
MBS market imbalance fueling higher rates
Commission lawsuit debate
Brooklee Han on the latest commission lawsuit news
The Trade-In Mortgage is a white-labeled ‘buy before you sell’ solution that is simpler and more cost-effective than competing products. Win more deals with Calque by helping clients make non-contingent offers and qualify more easily. Our binding backup offer protects you and your client if the home doesn’t sell. 

Calque is not a lender, and we never compete with our lending partners for purchase business. Just check our website – we don’t have an NMLS!

 There is no cost to lenders or agents who want to use The Trade-In Mortgage. The entire fee is paid by the consumer.

 Calque provides full marketing and front-line support that keeps you and your brand front and center throughout the entire deal.

Reverse wholesaler Smartfi selects LoanPASS as technology partner 

The wholesale lender will incorporate the LoanPASS product and pricing engine into its reverse mortgage operations.

