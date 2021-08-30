Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Policing the pocket listings
Policing the pocket listings

Part II of our two-part series on pocket listings examines how MLSs have implemented the measure so far, and legal challenges to the ban. 

How can we fix the housing shortage?
How can we fix the housing shortage?

Today’s HousingWire Daily features CoreLogic’s Pete Carroll who discusses the housing shortage, touching on the types of buyers who are most affected and possible solutions.

How can servicers best help borrowers as they exit forbearance?
How can servicers best help borrowers as they exit forbearance?

Servicers should be communicating with borrowers early, ensuring to do so in a compliant manner by staying abreast of the current and proposed regulations, CFPB or otherwise.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Is the Fed creating a housing bubble by keeping rates low?

HW+ housing bubble

Remember that pretty girl from your history class in college — the one who would blow hot and cold, so you never really knew what she was thinking? The U.S. housing market can be like that girl: you can get many mixed messages (especially about a housing bubble) unless you are paying attention. But who has time for that? Hey, that’s all I do, so you’ve come to the right place.

The latest messaging is that the Federal Reserve is creating a housing bubble by keeping rates so low that prices can skyrocket. Or that Americans who recently purchased homes are going to get all their equity wiped out when housing prices take a nosedive. Recently, CNBC contributor Peter Boockvar was quoted in Trading Nation  as saying:

“I feel bad for the people who bought homes over the past year because they’re the ones that paid the very elevated prices.” The article goes on to say that He singles out those who put down 5% amid historically low mortgage rates. If home prices correct by 10%, Boockvar sees a world of pain.” 

A world of pain because a purchaser had the financial wherewithal to buy a home for their family during a time with historically low mortgage rates? Really? 

To be fair, there is potential for pain if one purchased a home at the “top of the market” with a very low down payment right before a job-loss recession. This is one of the risks of “late-cycle lending.” Taking on debt, with little selling equity, then losing your means of repaying that debt is a crappy situation for anyone — and if it happens to a bunch of people at once, it’s even worse. But how likely is that scenario in the current market?

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Questioning First-time homebuyer tax credits
    Another $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit bill emerges

    The latest legislation to promise a $15,000 tax credit to first-time homebuyers contains a lot of good ideas, but suffers from one critical flaw, affordable housing advocates say. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 26, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_341330371
    Loans in forbearance flat ahead of CFPB regulations

    The number of loans in forbearance remained constant from last week at 3.25%, per the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

    Aug 30, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please