HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
Adapting your tech for new possibilities in appraisals
Adapting your tech for new possibilities in appraisals
UWM gains on Rocket with aggressive pricing
UWM gains on Rocket with aggressive pricing
Politics & Money

Inflation falls in July, but housing prices keep rising

Decreases in fuel costs offset by food and housing cost increases

After rising to its highest level in 40 years in June, inflation dropped slightly in July. Thanks to a decrease in the gasoline index the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged from the month prior, after hitting a 1.3% seasonally adjusted rate in June, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Year over year, the CPI for all items rose 8.5% in July, down from the 9.1% yearly increase reported a month ago.

“I see a significant risk of high inflation into next year for necessities including food, housing, fuel, and vehicles,” Michelle Bowman, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, said in a statement. “Rents have grown dramatically, and while home sales have slowed, the continued increasing price of single-family homes indicates to me that rents won’t decline anytime in the near future. Recently, gasoline prices have moderated but are still roughly 80% higher than pre-pandemic levels due to constrained domestic supply and the disruption of world markets.”

According to CPI data, the energy index fell 4.6% from the month prior due to price drops on natural gas and gasoline, with Americans spending 7.7% less to fill their tanks than they did in June. The energy index was still up 32.9% compared to a year ago, though the rate slowed from the 41.6% jump recorded in June.

The indexes for airline fares, used cars and trucks, communication, and apparel also all showed month over month in July.

However, these decreases were offset by increases in the indexes for shelter and food. From June, the food index rose 1.1% and the shelter index jumped 0.5%, with the rent index rising 0.7% and the owners’ equivalent rent index increasing 0.6%. Year over year, the food index rose 10.9%, the largest yearly increase since the period ending May 1979, while the shelter index rose 5.8%.

“The growth rate of inflation cooled down a bit more than anticipated,” Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst, said. “Airline inflation which was getting hotter in recent months, gave some back today, along with anticipated declines in other categories. We still have a lot of work to get back toward the pre-COVID-19 trend, but the stock market and the bond market loved the news. Mortgage pricing should improve on today’s news.”

Excluding food and energy, which are more volatile items, the CPI was up 0.3% in July, after rising 0.7% in June. Over the last 12 months, inflation that excludes food and energy rose 5.9%, the same as in June.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ HUD
Changes ahead for Ginnie Mae and FHA’s manufactured housing program HW+

In a request for input the agencies published at the end of July, FHA and Ginnie Mae detailed an array potential changes to make the manufactured housing Title I program more palatable for lenders.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please