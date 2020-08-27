Improving your real estate technology, from search to sold

One of my favorite aspects of working for HousingWire over the past two years has been helping the company expand our real estate coverage. There is so much changing every day in the real estate technology landscape, and whether it’s through our HousingStack or our Real Estate Demo Days, we want to help real estate professionals stay current.

On Monday, August 31, HousingWire will welcome three companies to present at our next Real Estate Technology Demo Day. TaskEasy, Propertybase and Lone Wolf Technologies will each spend 20 minutes walking users through their platforms.

TaskEasy

TaskEasy makes yard care as easy as shopping online. Whether you’re a real estate agent needing to spruce up the yard for an open house or a DIY landlord who needs ongoing yard care for your rental properties, you can manage it all from the TaskEasy app.

Presenting for TaskEasy will be Ryan Heck, the company’s chief revenue officer. Ryan has been a fix-and-flip investor for the past 10 years, investing in over 30 properties during that time.

As a real estate investor, Ryan saw a glaring need for standardization and quality control in yard care, especially for real estate agents, landlords, or property managers dealing with multiple homes at once.

Ryan has an intriguing idea for any loan originators that are planning to join our Real Estate Technology Demo Day. “Imagine if you could add yard maintenance to your mortgage and amortize it over 30 years.” It’s this kind of original thinking that should keep Ryan’s presentation lively on Monday.

Propertybase

Propertybase is building a software platform that manages real estate technology from “search-to-sold.” Users of the platform can generate leads from Propertybase’s subsidiary, BoldLeads, nurture leads through the company’s CRM solution, Propertybase Go, and then manage the transaction through Propertybase Back Office.

Propertybase was originally a CRM built on top of Salesforce. Boston Logic acquired Propertybase in 2017, Propertybase acquired BackAgent in late 2018 and then Propertybase acquired BoldLeads in early 2019. The company has spent the past 18 months weaving all of its products together under the Propertybase brand.

According to John Voigt, Propertybase’s director of marketing Ccmmunications, Propertybase knows that it can’t be all things to all real estate professionals, and that some brokers and team leaders bring existing CRM and transaction management capabilities to the table. That’s why Propertybase has focused on creating extensive API connections between Propertybase Go and other transaction management solutions.

Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf is also building a single real estate technology solution, from “lead to close,” according to James Carvalho, product marketing manager.

Lone Wolf comes at the real estate transaction from a long legacy in managing back office and accounting for brokerages across Canada and the United States. Recently, the company went through a rebranding effort, and launched the Broker Cloud in early 2020.

Broker Cloud has back-office and accounting at its core, with transaction management capabilities that came via acquisition of Instanet Solutions in Canada and zipLogix in the United States. Broker Cloud connects with various third party CRM solutions via a plugin Marketplace, and also provides brokerage metrics through a homebuilt Insights product.

Please join us for Monday’s demo day by registering here. Even if you can’t make all the demos live, registering ensures that you’ll be notified when demos are available on demand.