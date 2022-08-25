HW Annual to tackle the biggest changes in appraisal

With recent developments from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to pursue a more digital appraisal process that could both speed up the process and remove any unconscious bias from it, it is important for industry professionals across the space to stay at the top of their game. That is why HW Annual Oct. 3-5 is proud to present an appraisal-centered session this year.

“From modernizing appraisal technology to the government heightening their focus on appraisal bias, there’s no shortage of important and noteworthy topics to unpack in the appraisal space,” Brena Nath, director of HW+ and events, said.

“Appraisal Modernization: What’s the end game?” will be held on Oct. 5. Speaker John Liss, founder of True Footage, will join in on the discussion on the technological updates that are transforming the appraisal process and why it matters. The panel will discuss desktop and hybrid processes, federal regulation changes, technology and more.

“I’m excited to have key stakeholders in the space to come together and share what key areas you need to be paying attention to and what the future hold for appraisals since this topic isn’t going away,” Nath said.

