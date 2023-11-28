BREAKING: FHFA conforming loan limits increase to $766,550 in 2024


Husky Homes team expands Compass’s Wisconsin presence

Alison Crim’s team was previously affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Madison East

The Husky Homes real estate team, led by Alison Crim, has joined Compass, the company announced on Tuesday. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the team of eight had been affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Madison East since its debut in 2020.

“We are thrilled to be among the first teams to join Compass in Wisconsin,” Crim said in a statement. “With access to cutting-edge tools like Performance Tracker, Compass AI, and the innovative Compass Collections, we are poised to enhance our client experience and deliver unparalleled service through the industry’s leading technology platform.”

The team specializes in buyer and seller representation as well as new construction. In 2022, the Husky Homes team closed 121 transactions and more than $48.4 million in sales volume. It even ranked No. 15 in the state of Wisconsin by transaction sides, according to the RealTrends 2023 America’s Best list. 

“As one of the fastest growing real estate teams in Wisconsin that’s dedicated to leveraging technology to scale business, Alison and her team are a great fit for our growing Compass family in Madison and the surrounding communities,” Fran Broude, regional vice president at Compass, said in the statement. 

Compass launched operations in Wisconsin in 2021 and currently operates eight offices with 175 real estate agents.

