HUD names Monocchio assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Monday the appointment of Richard J. Monocchio to serve as its new principal deputy assistant secretary (PDAS) for Public and Indian Housing (PIH).

Monocchio most recently served as executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County, a role he served in for 12 years. He began high-profile work in the housing sector as deputy housing commissioner for the city of Chicago under the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley prior to moving to HUD during the President Bill Clinton administration.

Following his time at HUD, Monocchio worked as a senior advisor to Rep. George Sangmeister (D), who represented parts of Illinois from 1989-1995.

Over the course of his career, Monocchio has held numerous housing positions at the city and county levels in Illinois, including as buildings commissioner, aviation chief of staff and first deputy housing commissioner for the City of Chicago. He also held the role of executive director at Housing Authority of Cook County.

“As a life-long public servant, it is my sincere pleasure to return to HUD to serve the Office of Public and Indian Housing,” said Monocchio in a statement. “I am thrilled to bring my experience to HUD, after serving as a leader in affordable housing for the City of Chicago, as the executive director for public housing and voucher efforts for Cook County, Illinois, and as an advisor in Congress to better the lives of the people HUD serves. Together, we will enhance the quality, affordability, and safety of housing across this country.”

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, who works in Congress representing Illinois’ seventh congressional district covering parts of Chicago and its western suburbs, congratulated Monocchio for his new position.

“We lose, but the nation gains,” Davis said in a social media post. “Congratulations to Richard J. Monocchio […] who has joined the Biden Administration as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary. HUD’s office of public and Indian Housing. Thanks, Rich, for what you’ve done for Cook County; we know you’ll do even more for the nation.”

