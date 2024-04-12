HUD names Lofton as Northwest regional administrator

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the appointment of Andrew Lofton on Friday as its new administrator for the Northwest region, encompassing the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

In this role, Lofton will “serve as HUD’s liaison to mayors, city managers, elected representatives, state and local officials, congressional delegations, stakeholders and customers,” and he will also oversee the delivery of HUD programs and services while “evaluating their efficiency and effectiveness.”

“We are excited to welcome Andrew Lofton as the Regional Administrator for HUD’s Northwest region,“ HUD acting secretary Adrianne Todman said in a statement. “Mr. Lofton’s experience and dedication to public service make him an asset to our team. He is a leader in housing, and I will rely on him to ensure the efficient delivery of HUD programs and services to communities across the region.”

Lofton pledged to work toward stronger, more vibrant and equitable communities in the region.

“It is an honor to serve the Biden Harris Administration and the people in the great Northwest, where I am blessed to call home,” he said.

Over a career spanning 50 years, Lofton has served various roles across municipal, state and local governments, most recently serving as the executive director of the Seattle Housing Authority, where he served for the past 17 years.

Other positions he has held include Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administrator, deputy director of community development, budget director and chief of operations for the City of Seattle. He also previously served as deputy director for the Washington State Department of Trade and Economic Development.