HousingWire September Demo Day: Docutech

Solex® Orders
Solex Orders is part of the Docutech eClose suite and enables any lender, using any document generation engine, to easily introduce hybrid eClosings as part of their mortgage origination workflow. Simple and fast setup and implementation mean your business can see the benefits of hybrid eClose fast.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Solex Orders allows you to generate your documents as you do today – it’s doc agnostic
#2
Solex Orders easily enables eSignature with technology for a streamlined and accurate eSigning experience for your borrower
#3
Document delivery and signing is accelerated, operations are streamlined, and compliance, security and the borrower experience are all improved