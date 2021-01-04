HousingWire promotes James Kleimann to managing editor

James Kleimann has been promoted to managing editor of HousingWire, the nation’s premier source of news and analysis for the mortgage, real estate and title industries.

In this role, Kleimann will be responsible for leading HousingWire’s newsroom, both in directing news coverage and leading the editorial staff. He will also continue his own reporting on the industry’s leading lenders, including writing in depth HW+ features and covering the trends that are powering the housing economy forward.

“We are thrilled to have James step into this critical role in our newsroom,” said Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire editor in chief. “Our ability to provide ‘news nowhere else’ was pivotal in driving tremendous audience growth over the last year, and James’ experience and talent will be key to delivering the compelling content our readers are looking for.”

Kleimann joined HousingWire in August 2020 as mortgage editor. He previously worked at The Real Deal, where he most recently served as the managing web editor. During his time there, Kleimann helped manage an award-winning, investigative newsroom that examined the successes, failures and controversies within the housing industry. Kleimann edited numerous stories that received awards from organizations such as the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW) and the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).

Kleimann began his career in journalism in local news, serving as the editor of several Patch sites in North New Jersey and eventually moved on to NJ.com/The Star-Ledger, where he was in charge of the Hudson, Passaic and Bergen County bureaus for the state’s largest news outlet.

“While today our team is distributed across the country, the wall of our newsroom at our Texas HQ says ‘NEWS NOWHERE ELSE’ in big bold letters. This is James’ charge – and it has never been more important,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “Anytime an industry or economy goes through dramatic change or progress, industry professionals rely on timely, accurate and insightful information to stay ahead of the competition and further their own professional growth. HousingWire doesn’t take this responsibility lightly, and my experience working with James in 2020 has proven that he doesn’t take the responsibility lightly either.

“2021 will be another momentous year for the housing industry. Publicly traded IMBs, potentially rising rates, more tech and lender M&A, and a vigorous purchase market – James and our entire newsroom team will have an exciting and busy 2021,” Collins said.

HousingWire also announced that Brena Nath will become magazine editor as part of her role as managing editor of HW+, HousingWire’s premium membership. Nath joined HousingWire in 2013 and worked as a reporter until 2017. She worked as PR and community manager at The Money Source from 2017 to 2019, when she rejoined HousingWire as community editor.

Kelsey Ramirez, an award-winning journalist who has served as HousingWire’s magazine editor since 2018, will become HousingWire’s senior financial reporter covering the FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Treasury department. Ramirez joined HousingWire in 2016 as a reporter and won the Folio Rising Stars award in 2019.

