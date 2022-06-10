HW Media
Five things to look for when partnering with a third-party review provider
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Lunch & Learn: Should there be a 40 year mortgage?
State of the Housing Market: June 2022
Demo Day

HousingWire June Demo Day: Clear Capital

ClearCollateral® Review

ClearCollateral® Review is a highly efficient and intelligent automated underwriting review system that enables you to apply a risk-based approach to appraisal review and close more loans faster. The system centralizes all analytical tools and data required to review an appraisal and leverages machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, improving review quality and reducing the review effort by 50%.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Centralize your review process – ClearCollateral® Review puts over 500 Property Data Points per property from12 data sources at your fingertips.

#2

By using machine learning to automate the collateral underwriting process, ClearCollateral® Review helps reduce the review effort by 50%.

#3

ClearCollateral® Review helps reduce photo-related errors by over 60%.

