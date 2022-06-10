HousingWire June Demo Day: Clear Capital

ClearCollateral® Review
ClearCollateral® Review is a highly efficient and intelligent automated underwriting review system that enables you to apply a risk-based approach to appraisal review and close more loans faster. The system centralizes all analytical tools and data required to review an appraisal and leverages machine learning to eliminate manual tasks, improving review quality and reducing the review effort by 50%.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Centralize your review process – ClearCollateral® Review puts over 500 Property Data Points per property from12 data sources at your fingertips.
#2
By using machine learning to automate the collateral underwriting process, ClearCollateral® Review helps reduce the review effort by 50%.
#3
ClearCollateral® Review helps reduce photo-related errors by over 60%.