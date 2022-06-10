HousingWire June Demo Day: CHIME Technologies

Chime
Chime’s all-in-one CRM and sales acceleration platform is designed to help real estate agents, teams, and brokerages close more deals faster. The platform combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to cost-effectively capture and convert leads into new business.
Product Fast Facts
#1
With over 30,000 users, Chime is the fastest growing CRM solution for Real Estate
#2
Chime converts up to 48% more leads than the average CRM
#3
Unique bonus features include AI Assistant, Social Media Studio, Home Valuation Reports, Property Alerts, and Personalized CMA