HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How retaining servicing provides a competitive advantage
How retaining servicing provides a competitive advantage
Will hotter inflation send mortgage rates back over 7%?
Will hotter inflation send mortgage rates back over 7%?
Mat Ishbia to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023
Mat Ishbia to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023
Odeta Kushi on where mortgage rates will stabilize
Odeta Kushi on where mortgage rates will stabilize
Demo Day

HousingWire February Demo Day: Altos Research

Altos Research

Altos Research is the premier resource for real-time real estate data, providing weekly market statistics, analysis and reporting for 99% of the zip codes in the U.S., helping real estate professionals, investors, financial institutions, and their clients make better-informed decisions.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Altos tracks over 100M listings every week to deliver real-time market insights in beautifully designed, interactive market reports.

#2

Altos Report emails have a 37% open rate – double the real estate industry average.

#3

Altos can notify you the minute someone opens your report email, clicks on your report link, or shares your report. This lets you know which contacts are actively engaged and may be ready for a call.

Get More Info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Leadership changes
APM makes leadership changes while continuing to eye expansion  HW+

California-based lender American Pacific Mortgage has made a number of leadership changes as it eyes possible expansion into the Midwest and Southeast. 

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please