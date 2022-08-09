HW Media
Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
Adapting your tech for new possibilities in appraisals
NAR’s Jessica Lautz on single women homebuyers
Demo Day

HousingWire August Demo Day: Vesta Technologies

Vesta Loan Origination System

Vesta is the  next generation loan origination system (LOS) specifically built to help lenders transform to technology companies. Vesta is building a fault-tolerant & fully audited  system of record centered around a  customizable task engine that enables business teams to update and automate processes without code, and offers open API’s that allow lenders to choose or build their own point solutions.

Vesta automates as much work as possible and surfaces “exceptions” to people in a task-based inbox.

Vesta’s no code workflow engine  allows lenders to fully configure their business logic directly within the software without using developer resources.

Lenders can easily leverage new point solutions via Vesta’s open, cloud-native APIs that unlock easy integration to any tech tool.

