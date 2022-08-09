HousingWire August Demo Day: Vesta Technologies

Vesta Loan Origination System
Vesta is the next generation loan origination system (LOS) specifically built to help lenders transform to technology companies. Vesta is building a fault-tolerant & fully audited system of record centered around a customizable task engine that enables business teams to update and automate processes without code, and offers open API’s that allow lenders to choose or build their own point solutions.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Vesta automates as much work as possible and surfaces “exceptions” to people in a task-based inbox.
#2
Vesta’s no code workflow engine allows lenders to fully configure their business logic directly within the software without using developer resources.
#3
Lenders can easily leverage new point solutions via Vesta’s open, cloud-native APIs that unlock easy integration to any tech tool.