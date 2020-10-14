HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: Wipro Gallagher Solutions

NetOxygen Launchpad (POS) and NetOxygen Loan Origination Solution (LOS)
NetOxygen Launchpad is a borrower/banker portal. Using NetOxygen Launchpad, borrowers are actively engaged in the origination process, while lenders can achieve significant productivity gains.
NetOxygen LOS enables lenders to streamline the end-to-end lending processes, delivering a truly digital mortgage experience. NetOxygen supports expansion into multiple channels, drives engagement through digital extensions and allows lenders to meet innovation agendas through tailored workflows, third-party integrations, and web-based APIs.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
A truly multi-channel and end to end Loan Origination Solution, automating every step of the lending process
#2
Seamless integration and straight through processing (STP) of NetOxygen LOS with companion borrower portal NetOxygen Launchpad, focused on providing a unified and user-friendly experience to the end user
#3
State of the art OCR and automated document recognition capabilities that enable uploaded documents to be properly identified and categorized, with relevant data points input electronically