HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: WFG Lender Services

WFG’s MyHome collaboration platform brings participants in the mortgage transaction together within a single, easy-to-use ecosystem, enhancing communication, transparency and the borrower experience. MyHome streamlines the loan process and enhances throughput by eliminating duplicate touchpoints, enabling pro-active communication, and facilitating data and document collection, storage and sharing.

The MyHome collaboration platform connects transaction participants and significantly improves consumer experience by providing a convenient, secure and intuitive self-service ecosystem for enhanced transparency.

MyHome increases operational capacity by collecting and delivering documentation and information in a secure repository, enabling the processing and closing of more loans.

MyHome reduces application-to-close turn-times, eliminates operational waste, and improves lender throughput by eliminating redundant tasks and unnecessary inquiries.

