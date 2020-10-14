HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: WFG Lender Services

MyHome
WFG’s MyHome collaboration platform brings participants in the mortgage transaction together within a single, easy-to-use ecosystem, enhancing communication, transparency and the borrower experience. MyHome streamlines the loan process and enhances throughput by eliminating duplicate touchpoints, enabling pro-active communication, and facilitating data and document collection, storage and sharing.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
The MyHome collaboration platform connects transaction participants and significantly improves consumer experience by providing a convenient, secure and intuitive self-service ecosystem for enhanced transparency.
#2
MyHome increases operational capacity by collecting and delivering documentation and information in a secure repository, enabling the processing and closing of more loans.
#3
MyHome reduces application-to-close turn-times, eliminates operational waste, and improves lender throughput by eliminating redundant tasks and unnecessary inquiries.