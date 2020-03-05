Housing Tech Rundown: Snapdocs, Roostify, and Informative Research

Digital closing platform Snapdocs announced an integration with the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform, bringing mortgage lenders what the company calls “the most powerful mortgage closing solution on the market.”

Aaron King, CEO and founder of Snapdocs, said the company is “proud” to partner with Ellie Mae.

“The closing process is complicated and involves coordinating multiple parties and documents,” King said. “By digitizing the closing with Snapdocs, lenders are cutting days off their funding time, eliminating errors and giving their borrowers the simple digital closing experience, they expect and deserve.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Snapdocs to provide added value to Ellie Mae customers,” said Parvesh Sahi, senior vice president, business development, Ellie Mae. “Through this integration, our customers will be able to adopt digital mortgage closings to reduce time to close and offer a more efficient, seamless experience.”

According to the company, the partnership creates an origination-to-closing table and back again connection, seamlessly unifying lenders, title, signing agents and borrowers in a single workflow for every closing.

Mortgage fintech company Informative Research announced a partnership with Finicity, a provider of financial data access and insights for the mortgage industry, providing its clients with access to Finicity’s full set of verification solutions.

“We are excited to work with an innovative partner like Informative Research, who is racing to a better and more simple mortgage lending experience,” said Andy Sheehan, president, and COO of Finicity. “Empowering consumers to access and use their financial data in ways that improve and impact their lives, such as buying a home, is a mission we share and look forward to progressing digital verifications within the industry.”

Through the partnership, Informative Research will offer all three of Finicity’s digital verification products, including verification of assets, income, and employment. As a whole, the VOA/I/E products aim to help lenders more fully enable a digital mortgage experience, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled we can offer Finicity’s verification solutions. By adding VOA, VOE, and VOI, our users now have every solution they would need for each step in the loan cycle – from customer acquisition to origination to portfolio to servicing,” said Scott Horn, chief operating officer of Informative Research. “Taking a market leadership role on all three of Finicity’s verification products is something that we’ve been striving for so that our clients get that fully streamlined experience and the productivity boost they need for a competitive edge.”

Digital lending platform Roostify announced that TD Bank has added its home equity solution to the bank’s digital home lending platform.

In 2019, the bank partnered with Roostify to launch the platform, which the company says has enhanced its overall mortgage processing times. According to a press release from Roostify, both of the companies hope the new addition will provide customers with an online platform for both home equity loans and lines of credit.

“Roostify has created the best possible digital lending experience for TD Bank customers and loan officers,” said Rajesh Bhat, co-founder, and CEO of Roostify. “Customers use the same trusted platform to apply for a home equity loan as they use for securing a mortgage. Working independently, or with a loan officer, in an omnichannel environment, the borrower can now secure the loan that best meets their financing needs and preferences of engaging.”