Housing industry bands together to navigate COVID-19

The housing industry is a community-driven industry. As one of the largest sectors in the country, it’s made up of friends, family members and neighbors, along with many other people in the community around you, who are all working together to fuel the American dream of homeownership.

Whether it’s your loan officer who is also your sibling’s best friend or your title agent who happens to attend the same gym as you, these industry workers are part of your local tribe and care about the betterment of your hometown as much as you do.

This is why the housing industry sprang into action to help its workers, customers and borrowers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While there are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus and its long-term impact on housing and homeowners, the housing industry quickly united together to help people inside and outside of the space navigate the rapidly developing challenges.

The outpouring of support from the industry to assist impacted borrowers, struggling renters, discouraged employees and dedicated front-line workers continues to offer some hope during a very tumultuous period. The following is only a handful of the ongoing efforts from many companies in the industry that are stepping up to solve the growing challenges born out of the virus.