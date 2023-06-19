Leadership lessons learned from team sports
Leadership lessons learned from team sports
Renting is much cheaper than owning in these housing markets
Renting is much cheaper than owning in these housing markets
A complete guide to home equity products
A complete guide to home equity products
Logan Mohtashami on the housing recession one year later
Logan Mohtashami on the housing recession one year later
Affordable HousingEconomicsFed PolicyHousing MarketMortgageMortgage RatesReal Estate

Renting is much cheaper than owning in these housing markets

Study by John Burns Research & Consulting shows that renting in Austin, TX will save a household $1,664 a month

Owning a starter home is now $1,000+ per month more expensive than renting one. While the metric has decelerated from a $1,188 peak in October 2022, it remains far above historic levels, according to John Burns Research & Consulting.

Factors such as high mortgage rates — currently hovering around the 7% mark — and elevated resale prices continue to challenge for-sale housing affordability. This results in a higher-than-usual number of home renters staying in place as they can’t make the numbers work in such a challenging housing market.

The monthly premium to own versus rent in April hit $1,030 per month, compared to $884 per month at the time last year, a 15% increase, the housing research consultancy found.

Premiums vary greatly by market, but the cheaper markets in the Midwest are more obtainable.

The homeownership premium is cheapest in Indianapolis (7% – $117), Cincinnati (11% – $181), Columbus (24% – $413), Tampa (21% – $467) and Atlanta (24% – $486). Meanwhile, the homeownership premium is highest in Austin (77% – $1,664), Denver (56% – $1,410), Riverside-San Bernardino (46% – $1,109), Miami (39% – $1,095) and Dallas (45% – $1,057), the research shows.

homeownership-more-expensive-graphs-02-min

Interestingly, the homeownership premium is below the national average of $1,030 in 15 of the 20 most popular markets for single-family rental investment, according to JBREC. This can be explained by the fact that “homes in these markets can be purchased at prices where the rents achieve a good yield for the landlord,” the report says. 

(Most single-family rental investors target the $300,000 to $500,000 range, and many have targeted the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest in recent years.)

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

newsroom template_houses
CFPB, senators pledge to look at house-flipping business practices HW+

U.S. senators and CFPB Director Rohit Chopra plan to looking more closely at the practices of house-flipping companies, including HomeVestors.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please