HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
What does the future of AVMs look like?
What does the future of AVMs look like?
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Pennymac on how brokers can stay ahead in today’s market
Pennymac on how brokers can stay ahead in today’s market
Mortgage

Homebuyer affordability no longer a silver lining

MBA says the worsening conditions will continue to hamper the purchase market

Homebuyer affordability, the silver lining in a cooled down housing market, took a huge hit in September as surging mortgage rates led monthly payments to rise. 

The national median payment applicants applied for increased by 5.5% to $1,941 in September, up from last month’s $1,839, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

MBA’s PAPI, which measures how new monthly mortgage payments vary relative to income, rose 5.5% to 163.6 in September from 155 in August, reversing a four-month-consecutive decline from a high of 164.2 in May.

A decline in MBA’s PAPI, indicative of worsening borrower affordability conditions, means the mortgage payment to income ratio is lower due to decreasing application loan amounts, mortgage rates or an increase in earnings. 

“Homebuyer affordability took an enormous hit in September, with the 75-basis-point jump in mortgage rates leading to the typical homebuyer’s monthly payment rising $102 from August,” said Edward Seiler, MBA’s associate vice president of housing economics and executive director at Research Institute for Housing America.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage on Thursday was 7.07%, Mortgage News Daily showed. Mortgage rates this week averaged 7.08%, according to Freddie Mac

Potential homebuyers stood on the sidelines as it became more difficult to purchase homes, as shown in September’s single-family home sales. After rebounding in August from a drop in July, sales of new single-family homes in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000, down 10.9% from August and down 17.6% compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Despite the slower sales pace, the median sales price of a new home rose to $470,600 in September, up from $436,800 in August.

With mortgage rates continuing to rise comes the shrinking of borrowers’ purchasing power, said Seiler. The median loan amount in September stood at $305,550, much lower than the February peak of $340,000.

Inventory shortage, affordability constraints and economic uncertainty will continue to hamper the purchase market, Seiler added. The purchase origination volume is projected to decrease 3.3% in 2023 to $1.53 trillion, according to the MBA. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 5.15.54 PM
HousingWire October Demo Day: BeSmartee HW+

Alpha BeSmartee’s Alpha is made specifically for third-party originators and wholesale lenders. Specifically to BeSmartee’s Alpha, this offering goes beyond an online 1003 and includes PPE, fee aggregation, AUS, initial disclosures and reporting; everything that is needed for brokers to originate. Furthermore, brokers receive the ability to make loan submissions to one or more wholesale […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please