Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Home appraisal’s ugly history and uncertain future
Home appraisal’s ugly history and uncertain future

This is Part I of a deep dive into the home appraisal industry. Today we explore the origins of the appraisal industry and its current lack of diversity.

2021 Agent Rankings now live
2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Real Estate

Homebuilders prepare to restart delayed projects

News of decreasing lumber prices could kickstart more construction

Housing starts are inching back up across the country, and a big fall in the price of lumber in recent weeks has housing economists projecting an uptick in activity from homebuilders.

Housing starts increased 3.6% in May to a rate of 1.57 million, according to the most recent study from the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than 50% above above the May 2020 rate — when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height in the country — of 1.05 million.

Single-family housing starts in May were at a rate of 1.1 million, up 4.2% from April. But single-family completions were at a rate of just 978,000, down 2.6%.

The total number of homes under construction increased 1.2% — the 12th consecutive monthly increase and its highest level since 2007. Permits for new construction by homebuilders dropped 3%, largely because lumber and building material costs kept prices high.

With lumber prices finally coming down, June figures will be worth keeping on eye on.

How real estate agents can alleviate consumer pain points in a tight market

The severe lack of inventory in today’s housing market has been a source of stress for home buyers and real estate agents alike. HousingWire sat down with Realtor.com CEO David Doctorow to learn how agents and brokers can alleviate some of the frustrations their clients are facing.

Presented by: Move Sales

“Permits for new construction are typically a forward-looking indicator of new starts, and the homebuilding industry continues to grapple with increasing materials costs and delayed deliveries from supplier,” said Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association assistant vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

Added Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae‘s chief economist: “With a strong backlog of homes sold-but-not-yet-started, we expect some upward movement in single-family starts in the coming months as delayed and put-off projects are initiated.”

The past two months, in particular, have forced homebuilders to alter their approach when it comes to beginning new projects. In many cases, homebuilders have limited the sales of custom homes and capped volume so as to not burn through their existing inventory of materials. Others, still, are even delaying listing homes for sale until later in the building process, said Matthew Speakman, Zillow economist.

“This is all in an effort to account for input prices that have soared in the last year,” Speakman said. “But, thankfully, some relief may be on the way. While it remains elevated compared to last year, the price of lumber has come down significantly in recent weeks, offering some builders hope that the worst of the price pressures may be passing.”

A drop in lumber prices would be an enormous boon for the housing industry as a whole: a recent NAHB report detailed how lumber prices have tripled over the past 12 months, alone causing the price of the average new single-family home to increase by $35,872.

In authorizations, units in buildings with five units or more were authorized at a rate of 494,000 in May, down from 559,000 in April. Privately owned housing units authorized by building permits in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million — also down from April’s rate of 1.76 million.

Single-family authorizations in May were at a rate of 1.13 million, down from April’s rate of 1.15 million.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_111469736
Mortgage forbearance drops as expiration date nears

Mortgages in forbearance fell for the 15th consecutive week last week to 4.04% of servicers’ portfolio volume ― a 12 basis point decline, according to a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Jun 14, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_362159601
Mortgage applications increase as 30-year rate falls

After three straight weeks of declines, mortgage applications increased 4.2% for the week ending June 11, 2021, according to the latest report from the MBA.

Jun 16, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please