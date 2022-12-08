HW Media acquires Altos Research to expand access to real-time housing data

View Now!
HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How smart home technology increases property value in a challenging market
How smart home technology increases property value in a challenging market
Is the market pivoting ahead of the Fed?
Is the market pivoting ahead of the Fed?
Top CEOs On Finding Wins In 2022-23 Housing Rough Patch
Top CEOs On Finding Wins In 2022-23 Housing Rough Patch
Logan Mohtashami on purchase apps and lower mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami on purchase apps and lower mortgage rates
Mortgage

High mortgage rates, worsening market outlook tighten lending standards

Mortgage credit availability declined for the eighth straight month in October, hitting its lowest level since March 2013

Lending standards tightened for the eight consecutive months ending in October as mortgage rates remained elevated and the housing market outlook worsened, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Thursday.

The mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) fell by 0.5% to 102 in October, declining to its lowest level since March 2013. A decline in the MCAI – benchmarked to 100 – indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit.

“Lenders continue to reduce their capacity and are eliminating some loan offerings, including certain types of refinance loan products and others that require less than full borrower documentation,” Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement. 

But while credit tightening was notable for conventional loans, credit loosened for the jumbo segment.

The Conventional MCAI decreased 1.5%, in October while the Government MCAI increased by 0.4%. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI decreased by 2.5% and the Conforming MCAI remained unchanged.

On the homebuyers’ side, demand for mortgages slowed in October as rates surpassed 7% levels, resulting in weaker home purchase units. 

Rates have been volatile following the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation. After peaking at 7.16% in October, rates have been on a declining trend, falling to 6.33% this week, according to Freddie Mac.

The drop, however, hasn’t been enough to spur activity among homebuyers. Mortgage applications fell 1.9% this week compared to the Thanksgiving holiday-adjusted results from the previous week.

While mortgage rates are expected to drop lower in 2023, the forecast for the housing market is expected to get gloomier next year.

The mortgage market is projected to slip to $1.74 trillion in 2023 from the expected $2.34 trillion this year, according to Fannie Mae forecasts. The agency expects single-family home sales to plummet to 4.42 million next year after posting 5.67 million in 2022. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

concept interest rates on mortgages.
Mortgage rates are down, but not enough for most borrowers HW+

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate decreased to 6.33% this week, down 16 basis points compared to the previous week, according to the latest Freddie Mac survey.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please