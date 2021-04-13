Here are the top 15 mortgage lenders of 2020

A perfect storm of record low interest rates and shifting consumer behavior spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an absolutely incredible year for mortgage lenders in 2020, especially the independent mortgage banks.

Virtually every IMB saw origination volumes soar in 2020, with many eclipsing $40 billion in originations, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau‘s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data. In fact, over 20 lenders issued 100,000 mortgage loans or more in 2020, the majority of them refinancings. In fact, one lender, Rocket Mortgage, issued over 1 million loans in 2020.

The mortgage boom gave private equity firms and private owners the courage to test the public markets – Rocket, United Wholesale Mortgage, Homepoint, loanDepot, Guild Mortgage and Finance of America all went public on the strength of their 2020 origination numbers. Many of the lenders posted over $1 billion in profits during 2020.

While some of the big IMBs, such as Fairway Independent Mortgage, Freedom Mortgage, Caliber Home Loans, loanDepot and Rocket, all grew volume over 100% from 2019, the depository banks largely lost ground. JPMorgan Chase‘s origination volume grew just 2.4% and Wells Fargo‘s declined 8.8% from the prior year, the result of a pullback on jumbo loans and tightened lending standards to protect balance sheets.

Mortgage forecasting and advisory company iEmergent combed through the top mortgage lenders by volume. Its compilation excludes multifamily properties but includes single family 1-4 residential loans as well as manufactured homes. All loans were closed in 2020, so it does not include loans that locked in 2020 but closed in 2021.

Here’s the top 15 mortgage lenders of 2020 (stay tuned for more analysis in the days to come), ranked based on number of loans issued. We also broke down total origination volume, as well as purchase and refi volume.

15 – Homepoint

Total originations – 124,598

Total origination volume – $41 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 41,316

Purchase volume – $13 billion

Number of refinance loans – 81,681

Refi volume – $27.48 billion loans

Percent volume increase from 2019: 226.3%

14 – Guild Mortgage

Total originations – 130,376

Total origination volume – $34.91 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 64,233

Purchase volume – $16 billion

Number of refinance loans – 66,141

Refi volume – $18.86 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 64.2%

13 – Guaranteed Rate

Total originations – 135,591

Total origination volume – $47.23 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 71,185

Purchase volume – $23.6 billion

Number of refinance loans – 65,406

Refi volume – $23.63 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 71.4%

12 – Crosscountry Mortgage

Total originations – 137,412

Total origination volume – $42.65 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 63,012

Purchase volume – $18.75 billion

Number of refinance loans – 74,400

Refi volume – $23.9 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 198.1%

11 – Mr. Cooper (Nationstar)

Total originations – 146,803 for $36.31 billion

Total origination volume – $36.31 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 4,684

Purchase volume – $1.19 billion

Number of refinance loans – 141,869

Refi volume – $35 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 82.5%

10 – U.S. Bank

Total originations – 180,261

Total origination volume – $58.1 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 48,915

Purchase volume – $20.16 billion

Number of refinance loans – 101,144

Refi volume – $33.7 billion loans

Percent volume increase from 2019: 43.4%

9 – Bank of America

Total Originations – 184,088

Total origination volume – $76.91B

Number of home purchase loans – 49,486

Purchase volume – $23.2 billion

Number of refinance loans – 110,557

Refi volume – $33.69B

Percent volume decrease from 2019: 22.1%

8 – JPMorgan Chase

Total Originations – 224,833

Total origination volume – $76.91B

Number of home purchase loans – 57,106

Purchase volume – $28.4 billion

Number of refinance loans – 155,804

Refi volume – $62.96 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 2.4%

7 – Fairway Independent Mortgage

Total Originations – 228,154

Total origination volume – $64.56 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 137,392

Purchase volume – $37.2 billion

Number of refinance loans – 89,898

Refi volume – $27.53 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 104.4%

6 – Caliber Home Loans

Total Originations – 228,633

Total origination volume – $70.6 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 102,625

Purchase volume – $31.6 billion

Number of refinance loans – 125,885

Refi volume – $38.96 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 134.4%

5 – loanDepot

Total Originations – 294,466

Total origination volume – $100.5 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 84,805

Purchase volume – $28 billion

Number of refinance loans – 209,661

Refi volume – $72.43 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 121.2%

4 – Wells Fargo

Total Originations – 319,429

Total origination volume – $126.9 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 118,619

Purchase volume – $60.1 billion

Number of refinance loans – 182,062

Refi volume – $63.39 billion

Percent volume decrease from 2019: 8.8%

3 – Freedom Mortgage

Total Originations – 389,146

Total origination volume – $99.23 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 22,218

Purchase volume – $6.39 billion

Number of refinance loans – 366,928

Refi volume – $92.8 billion

Percent volume increase from 2019: 344.3%

2 – United Wholesale Mortgage

Total Originations – 560,796

Total origination volume – $182.82 billion

Number of home purchase loans – 133,077

Purchase volume – $42.99 billion

Number of refinance loans – 427,719

Refi volume – $139.8B

Percent volume increase from 2019: 69.4%

1 – Rocket Mortgage