Gary Acosta on the policy path to Hispanic homeownership

GK: We’ve now heard from the CFPB, the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the FHFA on special purpose credit programs. What questions remain before there is widespread adoption among lenders? Who should answer those questions?

GA: Lenders are going to be concerned with two primary things. One is reps and warrants: Do these loans create more risks in terms of repurchase risk in itself? I think the GSEs could do a lot by being very explicit, in terms of where those bright lines are, where those lenders are at risk of repurchase scenarios, and the lenders have said all they need is definition.

Second is profitability and profit margins. And so I think one of the good things CFPB did is really get a handle on compensation for mortgages for loan originators. I think all that is good. But again, one of the unintended consequences of the compensation caps [is that it is sometimes] unrealistic to originate loans that have enough profit in them to substantiate that. So you’ve got to pay loan officers the same on any loans they originate. If there are loans that are just more expensive to manufacture, or the margins just aren’t there, the lenders are going to say, ‘We want to do fewer of those loans.’

GK: One survey showed that Latinos are more likely than non-Hispanic whites to own an investment property. How does that inform your thinking on the new fees from FHFA on second-home loans?

GA: Sometimes, what we call mom and pop investors get lumped in with institutional investors. Therefore, the perception is that we don’t need to help those guys. They’re the ones with all the capital, they don’t need the GSEs, or any government support to help facilitate that further. I think that’s incorrect. There’s a big opportunity to create wealth, especially amongst diverse communities, and communities of color, by investing in small one-to-four unit real estate properties as investments. And to the extent that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can be helpful in that area, I think they should be, and they shouldn’t be discouraged from investing in those types of products, the way you would be led to believe based on some of these policies.”

GK: Some give FHA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Lopa Kolluri credit for the decision to keep mortgage insurance premiums at their current levels. Others argue it’s past time to lower the premiums, given the stellar performance of the Mutual Mortgage Insurance fund. Where do you fall on that issue?

The levers available to [FHA] are limited without a confirmed FHA Commissioner. And I do think that people obviously are going to be much more measured in any of the moves they make, without that position covered and fully confirmed by the Senate.

I haven’t been one of the advocates that say, you know, hey, we’ve got to, ratchet [the mortgage insurance premiums] down as soon as we get on the other side of the minimum reserve requirement. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with building up a little bit of a cushion there to preserve the viability of the FHA fund for the long run. I’m a big supporter of that. Eventually we’re going to have to really look closely at whether or not we can reduce those fees and therefore improve affordability. But I’m not one who thinks that we have to do that instantaneously.

GK: What do you think Julia Gordon’s top priorities should be if/when she does get confirmed as FHA commissioner?

GA: I know Julia really well, and I think she was an excellent choice for that position. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to that position as somebody who was more of a practitioner than mortgage banker. But she’s been basically in the industry and understands it more than a lot of other political appointees have.

I think she has to look very closely at FHA’s commitment to diverse markets, particularly the Latino market. I used to kid that FHA used to stand for ‘For Hispanic Applicants,’ because it was such a viable product for Latino homebuyers in particular. But we’ve seen those numbers decrease over the last few years in terms of the proportion of the market and market share that they have. There are technology issues over there that are limiting access to that program, and to the extent she can bring some solutions around that, that would be great.

It was really great to see that DACA recipients were formally approved for FHA programs. There’s still a lot of lenders who are reluctant to go after those products more aggressively. I think Julia could be helpful in creating comfort around that, and creating very clear bright lines as to where the red letters exposure might be in a loan like that.

GK: Some have said that under the leadership of Rohit Chopra, the CFPB is returning to a policy of “regulation by enforcement,” and have likened him to former CFPB Director Richard Cordray. What do you think of the renewed focus on enforcement?

GA: A Democratic administration is going to have the perception that it is much more focused on enforcement. But at the agency, for the most part, I look at outcomes and not necessarily tactics. And I think the outcome of the agency has been very positive for the industry. In the long run, we have more competition. The competition, the playing field in the mortgage banking space, in particular, is much more level than it was prior to the creation of the CFPB. I think all of that has played out well, for consumers and for mortgage bankers, frankly.