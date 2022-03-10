Fannie Mae: Policymakers should look elsewhere to improve affordability

How much does a typical low-income first-time homebuyer with a Fannie Mae-backed mortgage bring to the closing table?

According to Fannie Mae, in a working paper entitled “Mortgage costs as a share of housing costs—placing the cost of credit in broader context,” the average low-income, first-time homebuyer has about $28,000 for a down payment.

The typical low-income first-time homebuyer with a Fannie Mae-backed mortgage also has a 747 credit score, the research paper shows. That’s significantly higher than 670, the average score of first-time homebuyers with an FHA-backed mortgage, or 677, the average FICO score of a Black borrower in 2021. In 2020, about 4% of Fannie Mae-acquired purchase loans went to Black borrowers.

Mark Palim, Fannie Mae deputy chief economist, said that he preferred not to “speculate” on “alternative borrower” profiles, and that the credit score in the profile is drawn from only those loans that were delivered to Fannie Mae in 2020.

“If you look at the credit profile, these are really strong loans in terms of credit score dimension,” Palim said. “I would be very happy with that credit score.”

Palim also noted that the research did not break out borrower profiles further, to examine pricing for Black borrowers or low-income borrowers with lower credit scores, because the search sought to explain complex concepts to people in disciplines other than housing, such as urban planning.

“We felt this was already a lot of detail for them to absorb, so we stayed at a high level for these groups,” Palim said.

An affordable housing advocate, who requested anonymity, called the report “stunning,” because it indicates Fannie Mae is only lending to low-income borrowers with the most pristine of credit histories.

“A low-income credit score of 747 is an indictment,” the person said.