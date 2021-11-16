Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market
How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market

With the purchase market becoming a primary emphasis for lenders in 2021. HousingWire sat down with Mike Darne to talk about credit trends in a purchase market and how that impact lenders' pipelines.

Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business
Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business

This episode covers the one-stop shop brokerage model, things that brokerages can do to help counter margin compression and how to shield your real estate business in a changing market.

MortgagePolitics & Money

The case for (and against) lowering FHA premiums

Industry divided on whether to lower the borrower fees now or later

HW+ HUD

Soon after the Department of Housing and Urban Development released its Mutual Mortgage Insurance fund report, housing finance and policy experts opined on whether the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) should lower the fees it charges borrowers.

The fund, which insures mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration, benefited from the same macroeconomic factors that have boosted the broader mortgage market. The MMI fund’s capital ratio at the end of September rose nearly two percentage points to 8.03%, driven by rising home prices and low mortgage rates.

Although HUD could arguably lower its mortgage insurance premiums — which FHA requires its borrowers to pay — there is no sign it has altered its stance from earlier this year. In March, HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge said the agency had “no near-term plans to change FHA’s mortgage insurance premium pricing.”

To explain the agency’s reasoning in light of the fund’s stellar performance, HUD officials laid out uncertainties that could imperil it. There are still 660,000 seriously delinquent borrowers in the FHA portfolio, and the report raised the possibility that foreclosures could cause home prices to drop. Rising mortgage rates could also make loss mitigation options more expensive.

But several industry groups who represent lenders think now is the time for HUD to at least consider lowering its mortgage insurance premiums.

Bob Broeksmit, the CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, called on HUD to “expeditiously examine reductions” to the fees.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Hispanic family outside home for rent
    Single-family rents soar in tight housing market

    Single-family property rents are on the rise, and California cities have the highest median rental prices in the country, according to a new study.

    Nov 11, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    home equity lending
    Bond investor PIMCO bets on home-equity market

    Rising home prices continue to fuel the growth of the nation’s multi-trillion dollar home-equity market, a fact not lost on investment-management firm PIMCO.

    Nov 16, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please