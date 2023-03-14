HW Media
MortgagePeople Movers

Former Guaranteed Rate SVP Ravi Patel and team join UMortgage

In his new role, Patel will serve as the managing partner at UMortgage

Ravi Patel, a top loan officer and former senior vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate, and his team, have moved to UMortgage, according to a statement issued on Monday.

“Winners in this industry want to join our platform because we’re identifying the acute pain points of loan originators of different backgrounds—whether that be a retail shop or their own brokerage—and providing value-based solutions,” UMortgage President and CEO Anthony Casa.

Patel will serve as the managing partner at UMortgage. His team includes David Behymer, Tony Piper, and Sydney Wallace.

“The mindset of those at UMortgage is what really convinced me to join the platform,” Patel said in a prepared statement. “They are currently a beacon of light in a mortgage industry that’s been dim for the last couple years.”

While at Guaranteed Rate, Patel and his team closed more than 250 loans in 2022 and increased the purchase volume by 20% from 2021.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue to grow my team and partner with Justin Allen and Shane Faherty,” Patel said. “Together, we’re going to continue to create a better mortgage experience for our clients and referral partners.”

Prior to joining UMortgage, Patel served as a mortgage consultant at Mortgage Investors Group, and a branch manager and mortgage consultant at Option Financial.

UMortgage entered 2023 with about 300 loan originators on its roster and more than a 1,500% growth increase since the beginning of 2022, according to the company. In 2022, UMortgage appointed top mortgage broker Todd Bitter as its chief sales officer, acquired Dallas-based NXT Mortgage, and hired top-producing brokers Breon Price and Chad Curtin.

