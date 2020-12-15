Forbes launches luxury home listing marketplace

A new, invitation-only home listing platform hit the web last week. Forbes launched a luxury home listing platform which the company says will capitalize on its audience and “connect, inform, and inspire high-net-worth potential homebuyers and sellers” about properties for sale around the world.

Forbes Global Properties will be led by Jeff Hyland, president and cofounder of the luxury listing site Hilton & Hyland and Bonnie Stone Sellers, the former CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, who will also serve as chair. Forbes Global Properties is owned and run by brokerages, with a Forbes ownership stake.

“Forbes Global Properties creates a new and unparalleled sphere of influence for the world’s finest real estate,” Hyland said in a statement. “Unlike other branded real estate groups, Forbes Global Properties is not merely a listing tool for agents — it offers direct and measurable access to potential high-net-worth buyers through Forbes’ worldwide media penetration.”

The Forbes Global Properties website will feature homes listed for at least $2 million, according to the company. There are currently luxury home listings available on the website from all over the world.

The network doesn’t charge referral fees, although members will pay annual dues and membership is “reserved for only the 100 most elite brokerage firms in select cities and second-home destinations across the globe.” Despite being invitation-only, Forbes said that agents in select non-member locations can promote homes on the platform.

Founding member brokerages are “established leaders” in respective local luxury markets and have offices in over 75 locations in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Forbes Global Properties will accept new member brokerages over the next few months after conducting a “rigorous” vetting process.

“Forbes Global Properties is not only a network of experts, but also a powerful consumer platform for the world’s most extraordinary homes, available for showcasing distinguished properties in non-member markets as well,” Sellers said in a statement. “We are creating the next evolution of real estate marketing and sales, delivering an incredibly unique value proposition for brokers as well as buyers and sellers of luxury residences.”

This year, the luxury housing market has seen a boom as workers in big cities have retreated to vacation towns throughout the pandemic. During the third quarter this year, luxury home sales rose 41.5%, the biggest year-over-year shift since 2013, according to Redfin.