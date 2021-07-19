Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Origence on enhancing the borrower experience
Origence on enhancing the borrower experience

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, we discuss Origence’s conception and discuss the importance of utilizing technology to deliver a better borrower and staff experience.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

The digital journey starts at acquisition
The digital journey starts at acquisition

This white paper will explore how investments in digital acquisition directly contribute to a lender’s ability to maximize future profitability and allow them to remain competitive. Download for a playbook to building a tech-enabled acquisition strategy for growth!

Mortgage

Forbearances decrease to 1.75M homeowners

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume dropped 26 basis points, to 3.50% in the period ending July 11

For the 20th straight week, servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume dropped — this time a staggering 26 basis points, to 3.50% in the period ending July 11, per a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. 

According to MBA’s estimate, 1.75 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.

The share of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance decreased eight basis points to 1.83% — after decreasing eight points the previous week — and Ginnie Mae loans decreased 42 basis points to 4.36%. The forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) increased 61 basis points to 7.33%.

It’s only the third time since March that both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance were reported under 2%, and this is the largest single drop since October according to Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist.

“The forbearance share decreased for every investor and servicer category,” Fratantoni said. “But the latest economic data regarding the job market and consumer spending continue to show a robust pace of economic recovery, which is supporting further improvements in the forbearance numbers as more homeowners are able to resume their payments.”

Earlier this year, the White House said in a statement three federal agencies that back mortgages — the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)  — would extend the pandemic-related foreclosure ban until July 31. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie, said it will similarly extend its limit through the end of July. This latest extension will be the last one, per the Biden Administration.

By stage, 9.8% of total loans in forbearance are in the initial plan stage, while 83.4% are in a forbearance extension — up from 82.7% last week. The remaining 6.8% are re-entries.

Of the cumulative exits for the period from June 1, 2020, through July 11, 2021, over a quarter (28%) resulted in loan deferrals or partial claims. Another 23.2% represented borrowers who continued to make their monthly payments during their forbearance period, down from 23.5% last week.

Roughly 15.7% represented borrowers who did not make all of their monthly payments and exited forbearance without a loss mitigation plan in place. 10.7% resulted in a loan modification or trial loan modification.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA kills adverse market fee

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is officially axing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s controversial adverse market refinance fee.

Jul 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Built a cottage on the site. Construction site. Wooden frame of the home from a bar. The house wooden foundation. Building of houses under the key. Production of wooden houses.
Housing starts increase, but builders still lack supplies

Housing starts increased 6.3% to a rate of 1.64 million in June, as construction companies broke ground on a higher number of buildings last month.

Jul 20, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please