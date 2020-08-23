Real Estate

For Millennials who want to buy a home right now, the Great Recession still looms large

But this recession is a whole different beast

If the Great Recession never happened, how would potential homebuyers be looking at today’s housing market? 

After all, the giant cohort of potential homebuyers now in their late 20s and early 30s was also the generation fresh out of college trying to find a job as the market was crashing in 2008. They remember the struggles of trying to find a job, and they remember the large swath of inventory on the market that made home prices drop lower and lower. 

So when it comes to deciding whether or not to buy a home in the middle of a recession, it’s difficult not to pull in past memories from the Great Recession. But this is a very different kind of recession, and, as Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist and senior vice president of analytics at Haus, said: “No housing analyst alive has seen the housing market perform during a pandemic.” 

McLaughlin noted that in this economic downturn, policy plays a much larger role in what’s going to happen with the health of the housing market than fundamental economics.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, GSE
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac CEOs address industry on refinance fee grievances

In a combined letter on Thursday, Fannie Mae CEO Hugh Frater and Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman addressed industry criticisms following the GSEs’ announcement last week of an additional 50 basis point fee on refinances starting Sept. 1.

Aug 20, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Is the FHFA about to delay the refi fee?

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has been communicating with mortgage industry groups about delaying the implementation of a fee which would add a 0.5% surcharge to refinance mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac starting Sept. 1.

Aug 22, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please