Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON

Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors
How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors

Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

Closing

First American, Stewart Title and Old Republic report for 2Q

First American and Stewart show gains from the first quarter

Three of the “Big Four” title insurers — First American Financial, Old Republic and Stewart Title — released their second-quarter earnings this week. Fidelity National will release its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 3.

First American reported $2.3 billion in total revenue for the second quarter, a 41% increase year over year and up from $2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Net income in the second quarter was $302.3 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared with net income of $170.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, said Dennis Gilmore, First American CEO.

“We also benefited from high productivity bolstered by our ongoing data and title automation initiatives,” Gilmore said in a release. “Our title segment posted a pretax margin of 19.1%, the highest in the company’s history.”

Stewart Title reported $802 million in total revenue for the second quarter. Net income in the second quarter was $94.8 million of net income, at $3.50 per diluted share. That’s up from $54.2 million net income, at $2.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, and up from $34.1 million, at $1.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020.

Stewart has been on an acquisition frenzy in the past 18 months, closing deals to acquire 13 companies — including Cloudvirga, NotaryCamPro Tek Valuation Intelligence, United States Appraisals, and A.S.K. Services, just in March.

Old Republic reported total revenue of $2.25 billion in the second quarter of 2021, and a net income of $316.4 million — down from $2.36 billion and $502.1 million, respectively, in the first quarter of this year. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based title company said it had a profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 73 cents per share.

“Total and per share year-to-date net income reflect significant increases in the fair value of equity securities by comparison to 2020 when equity markets were disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Old Republic stated in a release. “Title Insurance continued to experience robust growth in premium and fee revenues as low interest rates and a favorable real estate market persisted.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_231108592
The housing market is losing steam

Mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 3% from May and 23.8% year over year, suggesting buyer fatigue in the housing market.

Jul 20, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Borrowers get more options as foreclosure deadline nears

With the foreclosure moratorium for federally backed mortgages set to expire next week, the Biden administration is giving borrowers additional options to reduce their mortgage payments.

Jul 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please