Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors
Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

People Movers

First American beefs up intellectual property efforts

Rouz Tabbador brings more than 20 years experience to company

Former CoreLogic executive Rouz Tabaddor has been named vice president and chief intellectual property officer at title insurance provider First American Financial Corp. — a new position tasked with “accelerating” the expansion of the company’s intellectual property portfolio.

Tabaddor will be responsible for the identification, protection and enforcement of the company’s intellectual property assets, as well as the property portfolio’s 30 active patents and 13 patent applications pending, the company said in a release.

“His expertise will build on the significant investments we’ve made in our intellectual property portfolio and will strengthen our position as the leader in the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry,” said Ken DeGiorgio, First American president.

Tabaddor has more than 20 years of experience practicing law — with an emphasis on intellectual property, litigation, privacy, licensing, and audit and enforcement. He most recently served as deputy executive general counsel at CoreLogic, where he was employed for nearly 15 years.

First American, one of the “Big Four” title insurers, acquired Texas-based Georgetown Title at the beginning of July, immediately announcing that it will become part of the direct operations of First American’s largest subsidiary, First American Title Insurance Company. Georgetown Title has been in Texas for more than 125 years, First American said in a statement following the acquisition.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler speaks with Grant Brittain, SVP, Title Sales at Radian, about overcoming title challenges using automation.

Presented by: Radian

The company announced a healthy $7.1 billion in total 2020 revenue, $1.1 billion in cash flow operations, a return on equity of 14.9%, and a 15.7% segment pretax margin of title insurance and services.

When the calendar flipped to 2021, First American announced it was selling its property and casualty subsidiaries. The sales were made with Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, and Heritage Insurance Holdings.

Earlier this month, First American introduced a technology platform for real estate professionals, called IgniteRE. The platform allows agents to share transaction details with First American Title’s escrow team and buyers and sellers. Users can also access property data.

The housing market is losing steam

Mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 3% from May and 23.8% year over year, suggesting buyer fatigue in the housing market.

Crypto firm names Kraninger top lobbyist

As regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency looms, Solidus Labs has appointed former CFPB director Kathy Kraninger to grease the wheels.

