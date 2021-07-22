First American beefs up intellectual property efforts

Former CoreLogic executive Rouz Tabaddor has been named vice president and chief intellectual property officer at title insurance provider First American Financial Corp. — a new position tasked with “accelerating” the expansion of the company’s intellectual property portfolio.

Tabaddor will be responsible for the identification, protection and enforcement of the company’s intellectual property assets, as well as the property portfolio’s 30 active patents and 13 patent applications pending, the company said in a release.

“His expertise will build on the significant investments we’ve made in our intellectual property portfolio and will strengthen our position as the leader in the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry,” said Ken DeGiorgio, First American president.

Tabaddor has more than 20 years of experience practicing law — with an emphasis on intellectual property, litigation, privacy, licensing, and audit and enforcement. He most recently served as deputy executive general counsel at CoreLogic, where he was employed for nearly 15 years.

First American, one of the “Big Four” title insurers, acquired Texas-based Georgetown Title at the beginning of July, immediately announcing that it will become part of the direct operations of First American’s largest subsidiary, First American Title Insurance Company. Georgetown Title has been in Texas for more than 125 years, First American said in a statement following the acquisition.

The company announced a healthy $7.1 billion in total 2020 revenue, $1.1 billion in cash flow operations, a return on equity of 14.9%, and a 15.7% segment pretax margin of title insurance and services.

When the calendar flipped to 2021, First American announced it was selling its property and casualty subsidiaries. The sales were made with Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, and Heritage Insurance Holdings.

Earlier this month, First American introduced a technology platform for real estate professionals, called IgniteRE. The platform allows agents to share transaction details with First American Title’s escrow team and buyers and sellers. Users can also access property data.