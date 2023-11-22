Fidelity National Financial is latest victim of a cybersecurity attack

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was attacked by a “cybersecurity incident” that led the system to shut down some of its network, the company said.

FNF blocked access to certain systems, which resulted in disruptions to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, as well as mortgage transactions and technology for the real estate and mortgage industries, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

FNF’s majority-owned subsidiary — F&G Annuities & Life — a provider of insurance solutions, was not impacted by the incident.

FNF notified law enforcement authorities and implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident, the filing showed.

An unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials, the company said.

Whether the incident may have a material impact on the company is still undetermined.

FNF is the latest victim in the housing industry to be affected by cybersecurity threats.

Non-bank mortgage lender and servicer Mr. Cooper suffered a cyberattack in late October that forced the company to shut down certain technology systems, including access to its online payment portal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that certain customer data was exposed, requiring additional analysis to validate and quantify the scope and type of data compromised.

Mr. Cooper restored its automated phone systems and website about two weeks after the incident. While operational impacts will be limited to the fourth quarter, Mr. Cooper doesn’t expect the incident will have a material adverse effect on its business, operations or financial results.