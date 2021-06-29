Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales
Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales

In this episode, Speakman discusses the latest existing home sales report, which indicates that existing home sales are down for the fourth consecutive month.

Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why
Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why

Low housing inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months and into 2022.

Non-QM lenders, it’s time to embrace automated underwriting systems
Non-QM lenders, it’s time to embrace automated underwriting systems

It’s an excellent time for lenders to evaluate their tech stack and consider adding an automated underwriting system (AUS) to ensure compliance and expedite the origination process.

Politics & Money

FHFA won’t give servicers break on CFPB rule

Move clarifies how servicers should approach the month-long gap between the foreclosure moratorium expiration at the end of July, and the CFPB rule

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac servicers to follow the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) new foreclosure rule a full month before it goes into effect.

The move clarifies how servicers should approach the month-long gap between the foreclosure moratorium expiration at the end of July, and the CFPB rule, which takes effect at the end of August. Starting during that period, servicers must now adhere to the CFPB’s procedural safeguards for foreclosures.

In most cases, servicers will not be able to initiate a foreclosure until the end of the year.

The action is the first major policy move the agency has taken since Sandra Thompson, a veteran regulator who has been at the agency since 2013, assumed the role of acting director last week. Hours after a Supreme Court decision removed the restrictions on firing the FHFA director, the White House removed Mark Calabria, the agency’s previous director.

Requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to adhere to the policy is meant to protect borrowers from foreclosure and provide certainty for servicers about the GSEs expectations, the FHFA said in a press release.

Non-QM lenders, it’s time to embrace automated underwriting systems

Given the changing rules and wave of new entrants coming back into the non-QM market, it’s an excellent time for lenders to evaluate their tech stack and consider adding an automated underwriting system (AUS) to ensure compliance and expedite the origination process.

Presented by: Calyx

“Today, many families’ finances are improving allowing them to exit forbearance,” said Thompson. “The protections FHFA is putting in place today will protect vulnerable families as they begin their financial recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the new CFPB rule, servicers can initiate a foreclosure action only after the borrower has submitted a loss mitigation application, and either isn’t eligible for, breaks or rejects a loss mitigation agreement. Those extra steps do not apply if the borrower was already six months past-due by March 2020 or if the property is abandoned.

The rule also establishes expectations for how servicers should communicate with borrowers about loss-mitigation options. The new regulation allows escrow-shortages to be included in a loss-mitigation plan, to provide an alternative to paying excessive amounts in a short period.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Magnifying glass on laptop keyboard. Internet security concept background.
Ginnie Mae unveils 40-year mortgage term for issuers

Ginnie Mae is set to introduce a new 40-year mortgage term for its issuers on the heels of administrative shake ups at the top of the housing industry.

Jun 28, 2021 By

Latest Articles

mortgage loans
Homepoint restructures operations, lays off workers

Homepoint, the No. 3 wholesale lender in America, has reorganized its operations and sales personnel in a restructuring that will lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Jun 29, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please