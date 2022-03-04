Freddie Mac updates risk mitigation requirements for the industry due to elevated cybersecurity threats
Freddie Mac updates risk mitigation requirements for the industry due to elevated cybersecurity threats
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Rene Rodriguez’s unique approach to professional growth
Rene Rodriguez’s unique approach to professional growth
Mortgage

Fannie Mae transfers $771 million in credit risk to private insurers

The coverage encompasses potential losses on a pool of 87,600 fixed-rate mortgages

HW+ Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae this week completed its first credit insurance risk transfer (CIRT) deal of the year as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to share mortgage risk with the private sector. 

The deal transferred millions of dollars of credit risk to a group of 22 private insurers and reinsurers. That credit risk is tied to a $26.1 billion reference pool of single-family mortgages.

“This credit risk transfer … has increased the role of private capital by transferring $770.7 million of mortgage credit risk to private insurers and reinsurers,” the Structured Finance Association states in a brief about the deal.

The covered loan pool for the transaction, CIRT 2002-1, includes some 87,600 loans with loan-to-value ratios ranging from 60.01% to 80%. As part of the deal, Fannie Mae will retain risk for the first 25 basis points of any loss on the $26.1 billion loan pool.

If that $65.3 million retention layer is tapped, then the 22 insurers and reinsurers will cover the next 295 basis point of loss on the pool, up to $770.7 million. The coverage is based on actual losses over a 12.5-year term.

The aggregate amount of coverage can be reduced at the one-year anniversary of the effective date of the deal, and each month thereafter, depending on the paydown of the loans in the mortgage pool and the principal amount of insured loans that move into serious delinquency. In addition, the coverage can be canceled by Fannie Mae after five years with payment of a cancellation fee.

“CIRT 2022-1 begins a new, active year of CIRT issuance for Fannie Mae,” said Fannie Mae’s vice president of capital markets, Rob Schaefer. “We appreciate our continued partnership with the 22 insurers and reinsurers that wrote coverage for this deal,” 

As of year-end 2021, some $750 billion in Fannie Mae-backed single-family mortgages were included in a reference pool for a credit-risk transfer transaction.

Fannie Mae has been revving up its credit-risk transfer machinery in recent months. The GSE has said it plans to do $15 billion in CRT deals in 2022. In early February, HousingWire reported that Fannie Mae unveiled its second CRT deal of 2022, a $1.2 billion note offering through its Connecticut Avenue Securities real estate investment conduit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

1920x750-Envato-Tech100 Mortgage
2022 HousingWire TECH100 Mortgage Honorees

The HW Tech100 identifies and recognizes the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.

Mar 01, 2022 By

Latest Articles

Morty CEO Nora Apsel headshot
Morty CEO Nora Apsel discusses the online mortgage marketplace and its journey to open access to all

FinLedger spoke with Morty co-founder Nora Apsel, who rose from engineer to COO and now CEO, about the company’s journey, overarching goals and plans moving forward.

Mar 04, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please